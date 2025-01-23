Man wields wooden log on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

January 23, 2025

Bengaluru: A chilling incident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has raised alarm after a man was spotted wielding a long wooden log, attempting to disrupt high-speed vehicles and potentially cause accidents.

Captured on a car dash-cam, the video shows the man standing on the divider near Kengeri on Jan. 20 at 6.42 pm, positioning the log in the path of passing vehicles. The footage, shared on social media by user Deep Darshan, highlights how narrowly drivers avoided a catastrophic crash.

Darshan’s post on ‘X’ warned travellers: “Caution for travellers on Mysore-Bangalore Highway. Attempted car-toppling near Kengeri. A miscreant holding a log placed it on the closest lane near the divider, aiming to cause an accident and snatch valuables.”

The video reveals a car ahead swerving suddenly, forcing the driver behind to slow down. Upon closer inspection, a man can be seen positioning the log dangerously toward the vehicles. Even a moment’s lapse in a driver’s attention could have resulted in a severe crash or even a vehicle overturning. Tagging Bengaluru Police, Darshan called for immediate action, prompting a response from the authorities. Social media users expressed outrage, calling the incident “terrifying” and criticising the lack of highway safety measures.

One user wrote: “This is incredibly dangerous and terrifying. Endangering lives for valuables, and that during evening hours.”

This is not an isolated incident. A similar case was reported recently when a safety cone was deliberately placed in a passing lane. While authorities claim AI-based surveillance systems and increased vigilance along the highway, incidents like these expose glaring gaps in safety protocols.

Not a robbery bid: Ramanagara Police

The Ramanagara District Police have dispelled rumours of the attempted robbery on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. In a post on ‘X,’ the Police stated that upon investigation, they found that the individual in question was a worker on the service road of the highway. “He was heading towards Hejjala village, carrying a wooden log as part of his work. He briefly stood near the divider for about a minute before crossing the highway and continuing on the service road. CCTV footage confirmed these details,” the post said.

The Police clarified that there was no criminal intent behind the worker’s actions, and he was simply carrying out his work. They assured the public that there was no reason for concern or panic. In case of emergencies, public may call 112.