First anniversary of Ayodhya Ram Lalla consecration celebrated in Mysuru

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Various religious events across the city and district marked the first anniversary celebrations of Ayodhya Ram Lalla consecration yesterday.

MLA G.T. Devegowda performed special puja at Harohalli, located on the outskirts of the city, where ‘Krishna Shila’ (black schist) rock was found to sculpt the idol of Ram Lalla. On the occasion, Ramdas, the land owner and villagers of Harohalli, Gujjegowdanapura were present.

In Mysuru city, the members of Mysuru Hanumanthotsava Samiti had organised Deepotsava in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar took part in the celebrations by lighting a giant agarbathi.

Picture shows former MP Prathap Simha taking part in the ‘Vishwa Deepa’ programme organised by Sri Rama Gelayara Balaga at Vidyaranyapuram.

Meanwhile, Jai Maruti Veeranagere Bhajana Mandali also conducted Laksha Deepotsava to mark the occasion. Former MP Prathap Simha, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit, BJP leaders and workers took part in the celebrations.

Earlier to his arrival at Veeranagere, Prathap Simha inaugurated the ‘Vishwa Deepa’ programme organised by Sri Rama Gelayara Balaga. The Balaga had organised the event from Chamundipuram Circle on JLB Road till Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple in Vidyaranyapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, Simha said, it was the day for the members of RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal and Kar Sevaks to celebrate as the dream of building Ram Mandir at the place it was desired had been realised in Ayodhya.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, Balaga President Sandeep Chandrashekar and others were present.