‘Swadeshi Mela-2025’ begins in city

January 23, 2025

Mysuru: Maintaining that India is naturally conversant in the manufacture of essential articles and goods, Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji said that the Governments must promote desi goods.

He was speaking after gracing the inauguration ceremony of 5-day ‘Swadeshi Mela-2025,’ organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch-Karnataka, at Maharaja’s College Grounds here yesterday.

Referring to a columnist who had written an article 30 years ago, Swami Muktidanandaji said, India would have become a major exporter of swadeshi goods and articles had the Governments supported maintenance of quality and also helped in their promotion. Stating that India is a creative country, the Swamiji said that the article also highlighted how the manufacture of swadeshi goods would help in boosting rural economy as rural regions are known for skilled artisanship.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch’s All India Chief Organiser Satish Kumar, who delivered the keynote address, called for boycotting Chinese goods as China has been troubling us across the border for decades.

Stressing on the need for use of swadeshi goods, he said that the activities on building a ‘Swadeshi and Swaavalambi Bharat’ in Kashmir is going on well. He pointed out that the main objective of Swadeshi Mela is to develop self-reliance when it comes to resolution of matters, Industry and employment.

Continuing, Satish Kumar said that it is essential to have a quality job and enough earnings to lead a quality life. “Government jobs are too little these days. The collective quantum of jobs in Public and Private sectors is just about 10 percent. This has led to a question on how the rest of the population can earn their livelihood. We need to take a look at the job opportunities that the Agriculture and MSME sectors create. As such, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch aims to promote Agri, MSME industries and the like,” he maintained.

Asserting that our soil has the inherent quality of making us entrepreneurs and self-employed, Satish Kumar said, however, the British system of education that we are following, has made us to seek jobs elsewhere.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, in his address, said that the Modi Government is giving prominence for self-employment. He further said that according to information provided by Mysuru district Lead Bank during the recently held DISHA meeting in the city, the Modi Government has advanced a whopping Rs. 9,000 crore to Mysuru district under MUDRA Scheme in the last four years.

Earlier, renowned Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Ayodhya’s Balak Ram, who spoke after inaugurating the event, said that our country is rich in resources. Stressing on the need for the conservation and augmentation of such a vast resources, he said that Swadeshi Melas are helpful for growth of the country’s economy.

The manufacture of swadeshi goods will help in overcoming dependence on imported goods, he said and called upon the people to use swadeshi goods and products. The swadeshi goods manufacturers should take advantage of all the schemes, programmes facilities and benefits extended by the State and Union Governments to them, he added.

City based Industrialists Vishwaprasad Alva, Gopalakrishna, Tilak, Shivakumar and Ramji were conferred with ‘Dattopant Thengadi Swadeshi Ratna’ award on the occasion.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch office-bearer Sucheendra Padiyar, the Mela Co-ordinator Dr. Lakshminarasimha, Convenor N.R. Manjunath, B. Shivashankar and others were present.

The Mela features over 230 stalls, displaying and selling a variety of swadeshi goods including organic products, natural beauty products, ayurveda medicines, indigenously built vehicles, textiles, household articles, puja articles, articles of daily use, desi food products etc. The Mela will be open for public from 10 am to 9 pm till Jan. 26. Entry is free. The Mela also features cultural and music programmes in the evenings on all days. Valedictory will be held at 6 pm on Jan. 26.