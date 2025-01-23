State Film Awards-2019 announced

‘Kiccha’ Sudeep is Best Actor, Anupama Gowda Best Actress
Bengaluru: Karnataka Government on Wednesday announced the State Film Awards for the year 2019.
Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep won the Best Actor (Male) for the movie ‘Pailwan’ while anchor and actor Anupama Gowda was declared as the Best Actor (Female) for the movie ‘Trayambakam.’ Meanwhile, the movie ‘Mohandas’, directed by P. Sheshadri, won the first Best Film award followed by ‘Love Mocktail’ directed by ‘Darling’ Krishna and Y. Srinivas directorial ‘Arghyam’ in second and third place respectively.
Best Actor: Sudeep (Pailwan).
Best Actress: Anupama Gowda (Trayambakam).
1st Best Film: Mohandas (P. Seshadri).
2nd Best Film: Love Mocktail (Darling Krishna).
3rd Best Film: Arghyam (Y. Srinivas).
Social Concern Film: Kanneri (S. Manjunath).
Best Entertainment Movie: India Vs England (Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar), Elli Adaddo Naavu Elli Adaddo (Arun Kumar).
Director’s First Film: Gopal Gandhi (Nagesh).
Regional Cinema: Triple Talaq (Barry Bhasha-Director: Yakub).
Best Supporting Actress: Anusha Krishna (Brahmi).
Best Supporting Actor: Tabla Nani (Chemistry of Cariappa).
Best Story: Illu Iralaare Alli Hogalaare (Jayanth Kaikini).
Best Screenplay: Love Mocktail (Darling Krishna).
Best Dialogue: Amritamati (Baraguru Ramachandrappa).
Best Music: Yajamana (V. Harikrishna).
Best Cinematography: Mohanadas (G.S. Bhaskar).
Best Editing: Jhansi IPS (Basavaraj Urs).
Best Child Actor: Pritam (Minchu Hula).
Best Child Actress: Vaishnavi Adiga (Sugandhi).
Best Art Direction: Mohandas (Hosmane Murthy).
Best Songwriting: Pencil Box (Razzaq Puttur).
Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghu Dixit (Love Mocktail).
Best Playback Singer (Female): Jayadevi Shetty (Raaga Bhairavi).
Judges Award: Amritmati, Tamate Narasimhaiah and Makkad Manasu.
