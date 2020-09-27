Swami Muktidanandaji bemoans objection over Viveka Memorial in city

September 27, 2020

‘Hachha Hasiru Mysuru – Viveka Prabheya Mysuru’ launched

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, President Swami Muktidanandaji has regretted that some people were coming in the way of constructing the proposed Viveka Memorial at NTM school premises on N.S. Road in the heart of the city.

He was speaking at ‘Hachha Hasiru Mysuru – Viveka Prabheya Mysuru’, a sapling planting drive organised in memory of Swami Sureshanandaji at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri here yesterday.

Pointing out that Sri Ramakrishna Ashram located on KRS road in the city has been selflessly serving the people of Mysuru for 95 years, Swami Muktidanandaji stressed on the need for constructing a Viveka Memorial in Mysuru, where Swami Vivekananda stayed for some days during his tour of South India ahead of travelling to Chicago in USA where he made a historical speech during an all-religion meet. Noting that the then Union Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, taking part in the 150th Vivekananda Jayanti celebrations, had released Rs.5 crore for constructing Viveka Memorial in Mysuru, he regretted that the memorial is yet to come up even after decades.

Stating that despite the hurdles, efforts are going on to construct the memorial at NTM School premises, the Swamiji expressed disappointment that some people were coming in the way of the construction.

He further said that several eminent personalities such as veteran writer Prof. C.P. Krishnakumar, former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chidananda Gowda and writer Malali Vasanthkumar have expressed their full support for the memorial.

Maintaining that the people of Mysuru are eager to see the memorial come up soon, Swami Muktidanandaji highlighted that Viveka Memorial will be a centre for spreading Vivekananda’s thoughts among the younger generation. The memorial will educate the people on the life, spiritual thoughts and preachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, he pointed out.

Recalling the efforts of Swami Sureshanandaji for the construction of Ramakrishna Vidyashala, he said that the late Swamiji had great concern for ecology and environment and as part of his birth anniversary, Ramkrishna Ashram has launched the sapling planting drive, during which more than 25,000 saplings will be distributed to households.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev opined that former MP C.H. Vijayashankar should take the lead for constructing the memorial at the spot where Swami Vivekananda had stayed during his visit to Mysuru. Batting for the construction of Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue at KRS dam, he said that he always stands by facts.

K.H. Vinaykumar, Chief Conservator at Environment Management and Policy Research Institute, said that most of the students who studied in Ramkrishna Vidyashala held top positions in the Government. Highlighting the role of Swami Sureshanandaji in the growth of RK Ashram, he said that the sapling distribution is befitting tribute to the late Swamiji.

Former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLA Vasu, Dr. Vamanrao Bapat, Dr. Vasanthkumar Thimakapur, Swami Yukteshanandaji and others were present on the occasion.