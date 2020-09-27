Mysore Varsity hosts National Conference on NEP-2020

September 27, 2020

New Education Policy focusses on social justice and equality, says Task Force Member

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the National Education Policy (NEP) – 2020 is built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the NEP recommends many transformational ideas for school education.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day National Conference on National Education Policy – 2020, organised by Mysore University Shaikshik Sangh (MUSS) at Vignana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, yesterday.

Pointing out that NEP is the first education policy of the 21st century which aims to address the many growing developmental imperatives of our country, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that many stalwarts from time to time have argued for a better education system for India.

Noting that the NEP is aligned to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, he said that the NEP in effect until now was 34- years-old and an apt vision was needed to meet the aspirations of a New India.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who had observed that everyone has a right to learn, the VC said that NEP is an ambitious and futuristic policy that ensures opportunities for children to hone their talents by fixing the lacunae in the education system.

Continuing, he said the new policy seeks rectification of poor literacy and numeracy outcomes associated with primary schools, reduction in drop-out levels in middle and secondary schools and adoption of multi-disciplinary approach in the higher education system. “Though NEP seeks to bring a holistic change in the education system of our country, its success depends on the will and way in which it is introduced. Although the intent seems to be ideal in many ways, it is the implementation that is key to success of policy,” he observed.

The Chief Speaker, MLC Arun Shahapur, who is also Member of Task Force, NEP, Government of Karnataka, said that NEP-2020 focusses on social justice and equality. Stressing on the need for keeping up with the times, he said that the policy has chosen the best among Karnataka models of education that were in place so far.

Stating that NEP-2020 is a 65-page document prepared after a careful study of the Kasturirangan Committee Report which undertook a 16-month study of various systems of education and gathered over 2 lakh suggestions from among all sections of society and all stakeholders, Shahapur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be credited for giving special attention and priority to districts and locations that are particularly socio-economically disadvantaged.

Continuing, he said that another key aspect of school education in the new policy is the breaking of strict division of Arts, Science and Commerce streams in high schools.

Pointing out that the new policy aims to do away with marking system, he said that the focus is now on the credit system.

Referring to the opposition to the new policy from some quarters, the MLC dismissed the opposition saying that the policy is being opposed only for the sake of it. Claiming that some people have brought the tri-language policy to the fore only to oppose the NEP, he said that there is already a three-language policy in Karnataka and this exposes the hollowness of those opposing the policy.

Since education is a concurrent subject that allows both the Centre and the State Governments to make laws on it, the reforms proposed in the policy can only be implemented collaboratively by the Centre and the States, he noted and added that over all the policy is aimed at bringing a holistic change at all levels of education in the country.

Earlier, Shivananda Sindanakera, General Secretary, Akhila Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, New Delhi, delivered the introductory speech.

UoM Registrar (Administration) Prof. R. Shivappa, Prof. C. Basavaraju, Director and Chairman, School of Law and Department of Law, UoM, MUSS Secretary Prof. M.R. Gangadhar and others were present.