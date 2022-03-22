Ashwini announces two gold medals

March 22, 2022

Mysuru: Moments after receiving the Honorary Doctorate awarded posthumously to her husband Puneeth Rajkumar, his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar announced two gold medals to be given by the University of Mysore. The medals will be given away next year in the name of Dr. Rajkumar’s wife Parvathamma Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. The announcement was made on behalf of Dr. Rajkumar family by Prof. C. Naganna, who was compering the Convocation proceedings.

While the gold medal in the name of Parvathamma Rajkumar will be given in the subject of Master of Business Management, the gold medal in the name of Puneeth Rajkumar will be given in Fine Arts subjects.