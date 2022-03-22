NEP has become pride of the Nation: NAAC Director

March 22, 2022

Mysuru: In his Convocation address, Dr. S.C. Sharma, Director, NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) advocated the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that NEP is the need of the hour and must be implemented to achieve a sea change in the field of education.

“Heritage gives a person an identity, it is ideology that defines a person and it is culture that gives him a personality. The good essences of heritage, ideology, culture of this land are combined in the NEP-2020. Connecting the deep roots, propelled by the modern science and technology, and reviving the knowledge traditions, NEP has become pride of the Nation, thereby it has fostered better accessibility and greater quality of education,” he said.

Understanding the spirit of nationalism right from the childhood is the most precise form of education and we are on the threshold of paradigm shift where our education system now identifies, nurtures and nourishes scientific temper apart from promoting interdisciplinary studies and promotion of Indian languages amongst its citizens which are contributing factors in nation building, Dr. Sharma said.

The uniqueness of NEP is its commitment in conserving empathy, pluralism, equality and fraternity among citizens which are Constitutional values. It is the cultural fabric which knits us strongly — our art, literature, music, cuisine — are the outcome of our culture, he added.

NEP imparts value-based education to enable students to attain a true sense of human character and acquire intellectual balance from the background of culture in consonance with the vision of the University or a College and these noble ideals are tempered and purified by the empathy and understanding of their fellowmen.

“Right from the beginning it gives impetus for critical thinking and analysis in education which is the inner spirit of NEP. Learning to think creatively will make a great difference in personal and professional life,” he opined.