102nd Convocation of University of Mysore:Thus spake Gold Medallists

March 22, 2022

Mysuru: Soon after receiving gold medals and cash prizes, some of the medallists spoke to Star of Mysore and shared their happiness.

G.M. Bhavana, who bagged 19 medals and 2 cash prizes in M.Sc (Chemistry), said that she is extremely delighted for bagging the medals. Pointing out that she could excel in the exams as she prepared with total confidence with a set objective, which she eventually succeeded in bagging the top rank, she said that though she did not study much at the start of the course, she accelerated her studies as the exam started, which proved fruitful.

Telling about her future plans, she said that she wants to appear for Civil Service exams. Taking up a lecturer post is also one of her options for now, she added.

G.M. Bhavana, who bagged 19 medals and 2 cash prizes in M.Sc (Chemistry), along with her parents G.M. Mahadeva and Bhagya, posing with medals she received at the UoM Convocation this morning.

Bhavana, a native of a village in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district, is the daughter of G.M. Mahadeva, a Civil Contractor and Bhagya couple.

P. Mahadevaswamy, who bagged 14 medals and 3 cash prizes in MA Kannada, pursued his studies at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Post-Graduate Centre at Chamarajanagar. A native of Nagavalli in Chamarajanagar taluk, he is the son of late Puttabasavaiah and Nagamma couple.

Speaking to SOM, Mahadevaswamy said that he lost his father at an young age and his mother brought him up by working as a labourer. Stating that he worked as a mason and a painter during his spare time in order to earn some money for meeting his educational expenses, Mahadevaswamy said that he dedicates all his academic achievements to his teachers and all others who helped him in his studies. About his future plans, he said that he would appear for competitive exams and Civil Service exams and at the same time, try for finding a good job.

Picture shows P. Mahadevaswamy, who bagged 14 medals and 3 cash prizes in MA Kannada, showing his prized possession to his mother Nagamma.

V. Tejaswini, who bagged 9 medals and 10 cash prizes in BA, studied at Maharani’s Arts College for Women, staying at the College Hostel. She lost her parents at an young age.

Speaking to SOM, Tejaswini said that though she is glad to receive so many medals and prizes, she is less fortunate as she lost her mother when she was a child and her father on the day when she had appeared for second PU exam at her native place Malavalli.

Pointing out that she became a topper of PU exams in Malavalli taluk and the Government gifted her a laptop for her feat, she said that she is always grateful and thankful for her elder sister, friends and all other well-wishers who helped her financially during her degree studies. She is particularly happy with her feat as she could over come the loss of her parents and study by staying in hostels for most part of her life. She wants to do her Post-Graduation and pursue a career later on, she added.

Sayed Qudrat Hashimy, the lone student from Afghanistan to become a topper, bagged 2 medals and 2 cash prizes for topping the LLM exam, studying at the University’s Department of Law in Manasagangothri.

Speaking to SOM, Hashimy said that even as he was studying his Masters Degree in Law, the Taliban took control of his country Afghanistan, following which his family was devastated in his trouble-torn country. But despite the troubles in his home country, he pursued his studies with dedication and determination with help from his friends and well-wishers.

Thanking the Indian Government, the University authorities and the Mysuru Police for their unstinted support during his troubled times, he said that he would always be grateful and thankful for all those who helped in many ways during his stay in Mysuru. “I would help the terror victims of strife ravaged Afghanistan by the medals and prizes that I have now got,” he said adding that he would do whatever he can for the development of his country and countrymen.