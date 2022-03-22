State Colleges to make room for Ukraine medical students

March 22, 2022

Bengaluru: The State Government will facilitate continuation of education of about 700 medical students of Karnataka, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, in 60 Medical Colleges. This decision was announced after a meeting between Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and the students at Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

The Minister clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into the Colleges. “This measure is aimed to ensure that their learning and practice is continued till a solution is found. No additional fee will be charged to the students,” he said.

A high-level committee has been formed comprising Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Directors and Deans of some Medical Colleges to look into all aspects considering the academic future of the students, he said.

The Committee will submit a report to the State Government and based on it, the Government will request the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Union Government to take necessary measures to protect the future of the students. During the meeting, students shared their concerns with the Minister, who assured them that the Government will take the best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework.

Meanwhile in Haveri, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Government plans to categorise Medical Colleges as A, B and C categories on the basis of the facilities extended by them.

“As the cost of management quota seats is pretty high, our students are looking at alternate proposals to study medicine and are flying abroad. We are considering a proposal to reduce the fees on the basis of the categories of the Colleges. The Medical Council of India decides on the issues related to the medical courses and a reconsideration is on in this regard,” he said.