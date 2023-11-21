Quality research hallmark to seek University funds

November 21, 2023

State Higher Education Council to recommend Govt, says its Vice-Chairman Prof. Niranjana

Mysore/Mysuru: Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council Prof. S.R. Niranjana said he would recommend the State Government to provide funds and other facilities to Universities on the basis of quality of research works, with the sole motive of strengthening education sector.

He was addressing the gathering of academicians at one-day workshop on ‘Industry Skills’ for the teaching faculty of First Grade Colleges from four districts, organised jointly by University of Mysore, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka State Higher Education Council at the Centenary Hall of Maharaja’s College here yesterday.

“A letter has been written to all the Universities to provide details about number of researchers, subject, especially with regard to higher education. The required facilities are provided considering the jurisdiction of research centres and quality. Those Varsities with more research works will get encouragement and funds. Those Varsities showing no progress should focus on research works,” said Prof. Niranjana.

The students should hone their skills akin to those of international Universities, as Karnataka State Higher Education Council is keen on providing qualitative higher education suiting the demands of competitive era. Hence the ‘method of education’ has emerged as today’s challenge. The onus of imparting skills along with education to the students is on the teachers, with due priority to excellence, value-based and quality in higher education. Researches should be conducted on these lines, suggested Prof. Niranjana.

Expressing concerns over Indian Universities falling behind in the number of researches and also in terms of quality when compared to developed foreign Varsities, Prof. Niranjana said “It is due to the lack of communication, team management skills, mindset to find solutions and several other skills that the students despite possessing higher education fail to exhibit their capacity. Not all the students have a sound academic background. Hence the teachers should prepare even a below average student with 34 marks to score 94 at higher education level.”

Managing Director of Karnataka State Skill Development Corporation, Ashwin D. Gowda said “Now, the process of learning hinges on syllabus thus depriving students from acquiring skills needed for competitive era. Eventually, the candidates of the State are failing to crack competitive exams. Railways, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Banking and other sectors annually recruit three lakh candidates, but a measly two percent (600) of the aspirants from the State land the job. While two lakh applications are received for the recruitment of 150 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts, the candidates from the State show reluctance to take national-level recruitment exams only due to lack of required skills.”

About 60,000 engineers graduate every year from the Colleges in the State, but only 10 to 12 percent of them are getting job, with 36,000 students going unemployed. Hence we should teach industry skills along with syllabus to students, advised Ashwin Gowda.

Special Officer of Karnataka State Higher Education Council Dr. Jayappa, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Director of College Development Council (CDC) Prof. D. Anand, Director of Evaluation Board Prof. N. Nagaraju who is also Project Incharge were present, along with 400 lecturers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts.

‘CM assures filling of vacant posts’

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has promised to fill the vacant posts of faculty in the State in another two years. A Commission has been already constituted to formulate State Education Policy. With education and research expected to get more priority in the coming days, all eyes are on faculty pay. However, the job brings more responsibility to compensate for which they are paid more salary. The teachers should prove their worth by discharging their duties efficiently. The higher education enrolment in the State is 35 percent and the State Government wants to increase it to 50 percent. The faculty should be prepared to achieve the task, said Prof. S.R. Niranjana.