I will appoint a new JD(S) Natl. President: Ibrahim

November 21, 2023

Bengaluru: Days after he was ousted from the JD(S), former JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim has lashed out at JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) saying that his ouster from the party is illegal.

Asserting that he is still the State JD(S) Chief, Ibrahim said he would move the Court against his ouster from the JD(S). Strongly criticising the party’s decision to align with the BJP, Ibrahim said that Deve Gowda had agreed to forge the coalition with the BJP, hearing the words of his son HDK.

Maintaining that he would wait until Dec.9 for the party to have a re-think on BJP alliance, Ibrahim, who is also a former Union Minister, said it was HDK who should be ousted and not him. Stating that he was very much a party member and would appoint a new JD(S) National President after Dec.9, he wondered if JD(S) was a political party or a company, as 19 MLAs of the party were not consulted on coalition.