I will appoint a new JD(S) Natl. President: Ibrahim
News

I will appoint a new JD(S) Natl. President: Ibrahim

November 21, 2023

Bengaluru: Days after he was ousted from the JD(S), former JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim has lashed out at JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) saying that his ouster from the party is illegal.

Asserting that he is still the State JD(S) Chief, Ibrahim said he would move the Court against his ouster from the JD(S). Strongly criticising the party’s decision to align with the BJP, Ibrahim said that Deve Gowda had agreed to forge the coalition with the BJP, hearing the words of his son HDK.

Maintaining that he would wait until Dec.9 for the party to have a re-think on BJP alliance, Ibrahim, who is also a former Union Minister, said it was HDK who should be ousted and not him. Stating that he was very much a party member and would appoint a new JD(S) National President after Dec.9, he wondered if JD(S) was a political party or a company, as 19 MLAs of the party were not consulted on coalition.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching