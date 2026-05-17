Keep complaint mechanism active during rain: CESC MD

May 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) must remain fully prepared to tackle power outages and emergencies during monsoon season, directed CESC In-charge Managing Director and Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at CESC headquarters in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage yesterday, Patil reviewed arrangements for complaint management, handling of power disruptions, public communication systems and the availability of essential materials across the five districts under CESC’s jurisdiction.

Stressing the need for an efficient public response system, Patil said people should feel confident that CESC is equipped to handle monsoon-related issues.

“If citizens are unable to contact us, their problems cannot be resolved. Complaint registration and response systems must be strengthened. Toll-free and public contact numbers should function at all hours and inactive numbers, if any, must be restored immediately,” he said.

Stocks of essential materials

Patil also reviewed preparedness with Executive Engineers from all five districts and sought details on possible challenges during rainy season and the stock position of essential materials. Pointing out that the first spell of rain had already exposed certain issues, he instructed officials to maintain adequate stock in advance rather than waiting for emergencies.

“Do not seek materials only after problems arise. Stocks must be planned. It is better to procure sufficient supplies now rather than make repeated requests later. Executive Engineers must regularly update stock details in their respective divisions,” he said.

He further directed officials to ensure timely supply of materials to all divisions and asked them to procure at least two months’ stock of poles and other essential materials ahead of monsoon season.

‘Follow SOPs’

Patil also warned contractors against negligence during rainy season and instructed officials to issue notices to those failing to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Contractors who delay work during monsoon should be issued notices. Those delivering quality work on time should be entrusted with more work, while negligent contractors should be assigned fewer works,” he said.

Emphasising safety measures, Patil instructed staff to exercise utmost caution while attending to power-related works during the rains to prevent electrical accidents involving both employees and the public.

Technical Director Sharanamma S. Jangina, Chief General Manager (Internal Audit) Lingarajamma, Chief Engineer L. Lokesh, Superintending Engineers Sunil Kumar and Somashekar, General Managers Dr. B.R. Roopa, R. Ramaswamy and H.R. Dinesh and other senior officials were present.