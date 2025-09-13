Palace preps for Navarathri glow

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: With grand Mysuru Dasara festivities just around the corner, meticulous restoration work is underway to ensure that the Mysore Palace’s illumination dazzles visitors in all its glory.

Nearly 16,000 to 17,000 damaged incandescent bulbs are being replaced so that the full set of one lakh decorative bulbs will shine brightly when the Navarathri celebrations begin.

Every year during Navarathri, royal family conducts religious ceremonies inside the Palace, making flawless illumination a matter of tradition and prestige. While the bulb replacement process began at various Palace gates about 5-6 days ago, work on the main Palace building façade commenced yesterday, with large cranes being deployed to reach the towering structures.

Massive annual restoration drive

The Palace is adorned with one lakh incandescent bulbs spread across its façade, gates, and surrounding walls.

Due to natural wear and tear caused by pigeon droppings, wind and rain, approximately 30,000 bulbs get damaged annually. Ahead of every Dasara, all faulty bulbs are carefully identified and replaced to ensure a perfect display. This year, about 16,500 to 17,500 bulbs have been earmarked for replacement.

A team of over 12 skilled workers is engaged in the task, working in shifts and using high-powered cranes to access elevated sections of the Palace.

“Replacing damaged bulbs is a routine annual process. This year’s restoration work is progressing at a rapid pace, and we are confident of completing it within a week,” said T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board.

Every year, the Palace sources approximately 35,000 specially manufactured bulbs from a Delhi-based supplier.

While 16,000 to 17,000 bulbs are replaced in preparation for Dasara, the remaining stock is used throughout the year for routine maintenance.

Tradition over technology

Despite the global shift toward LED lighting, the Mysore Palace has deliberately chosen to retain its traditional 15-volt thread-type incandescent bulbs, prized for their distinct golden glow that lends the illumination its unique charm. These bulbs are custom-made exclusively for the Palace and remain central to preserving its historic aesthetic.

Technicians use a live-switching system to identify and replace faulty bulbs in real-time without interrupting the ongoing lighting display. The Palace is divided into nine separate switch circuits, each controlling a specific section. This method allows for seamless repairs even during peak viewing times.

Preparations inside Durbar Halls

While the exterior is being readied, extensive preparations are also underway inside the Palace’s Private and Public Durbar Halls, where the Royal Family performs sacred rituals during Navarathri.

The ornate chandeliers, each fitted with 19 to 25 bulbs, are being completely dismantled, cleaned with shampoo, and carefully reassembled to ensure they sparkle brilliantly for the festivities.

Precision switching system

The Palace illumination is divided into three distinct zones: The main Palace building, Jayamarthanda Gate and the entrance near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Each zone has a dedicated master switch. When all three are activated in perfect synchrony, it creates the iconic visual spectacle of one lakh bulbs lighting up simultaneously, a breathtaking moment cherished by locals and tourists alike.

Silent cue behind the glow

Mysuru: Four power substations distribute electricity to the Mysore Palace illumination system. A red beacon light atop the central dome plays a critical role in coordinating the sequence.

Historically, this red light was a signal indicating that the Maharajas were present inside the Palace. Today, it serves as a silent pre-illumination cue.

The red light remains swit-ched on continuously but is turned off exactly five minutes before the Palace lights are powered on, alerting technical staff to prepare for activation.

Within a span of 1-2 seconds, all three master switches are flipped, creating the illusion that the entire Palace bursts into light at once — a moment that never fails to awe the thousands gathered to witness the spectacle.