Dasara Air Show on Sept. 27 at 4.30 pm

September 13, 2025

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team displays with Hawk Mk-132 jets will be this year’s star attraction

Mysuru: The much-awaited Dasara Air Show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been officially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4.30 pm, at the Torchlight Parade Grounds, Bannimantap — five days after the grand inauguration of the Dasara festivities on Sept. 22.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer G. Lakshmikanth Reddy confirmed the development to Star of Mysore, stating that the Mysuru District Administration has received formal communication from the IAF Headquarters, confirming the aerobatics display on the evening of Sept. 27.

Ahead of the main event, where the ‘metal birds’ will set the Mysuru skies ablaze with breathtaking manoeuvres, the IAF will conduct a full rehearsal, as in previous editions.

Before this, a specialist IAF team is expected to visit the venue next week to inspect ground conditions, temperature, crowd capacity, seating arrangements, and safety measures, ensuring a flawless show.

The date of the rehearsal, however, is not confirmed.

In addition, the team will carry out an aerial survey of the Torchlight Parade Grounds before finalising the event calendar. Arrangements will also be made at the take-off point, which, as in earlier years, is likely to be the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Surya Kiran displays to thrill audiences

According to IAF sources, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will be this year’s star attraction. Known as the public face of the IAF, the Surya Kiran team has been a regular highlight of the Mysuru Dasara air shows for many years.

Flying the Hawk Mk-132 jets, their routines are visually spectacular while remaining safe to conduct over city limits — making them ideal for a public festival.

High-speed fighter demonstrations involving jets like Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 or Rafale are generally avoided within Mysuru city limits, owing to safety, noise and restricted airspace. Instead, the Surya Kiran Hawks, flying at relatively moderate speeds, can execute precision aerobatics safely within a smaller aerial zone, sources said.

Past participation and challenges

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, flying Dhruv ALH helicopters, has also been part of earlier Dasara air shows. However, they did not participate in 2023, likely due to operational commitments, aircraft availability or scheduling conflicts, as the team was deployed for other demonstrations and exercises during the same period.

IAF sources added that organising multiple display teams involves complex logistics, higher costs and extensive coordination, which sometimes makes it challenging to feature more than one team.

The Dasara Air Show, previously held in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023, has consistently drawn overwhelming crowds, cementing its reputation as one of the marquee highlights of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.