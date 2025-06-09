Woman allegedly kills daughter by drowning her in water tank

June 9, 2025

Hassan: A woman allegedly killed her daughter by drowning her in a water tank at Jinnenahalli Koppal village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district yesterday.

The deceased girl is Sanvi (6) while the accused mother is 36-year-old Shwetha. Shwetha was married to Raghu of Shivamogga seven years ago and it is learnt that the couple used to indulge in frequent quarrels from the initial days of the marriage.

Raghu’s parents were taking care of Sanvi since four years and Shwetha, who had separated from her husband, was staying with her parents since five years and the couple had also applied for a divorce despite members of both the families holding compromise negotiations many times.

On Saturday, Shwetha brought Sanvi from Nelamangala to her parents’ house. As the house was locked, she and her daughter had stayed in the neighbour’s house. Yesterday at about 9 am, Shwetha informed her neighbour that she was taking her daughter to the agricultural land. After reaching the agri land, Shwetha allegedly drowned Sanvi in the water tank there.

Meanwhile, villagers working in the neighbouring fields, who heard Sanvi screaming, rushed towards the water tank during which Shwetha reportedly told them that she and Sanvi wanted to end their lives. Villagers then rushed Sanvi to a hospital, but she had breathed her last by then. Hirisave Police, who visited the spot, conducted an inspection.