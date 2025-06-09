Traffic rules in text books from next academic year

June 9, 2025

Bengaluru: To create awareness about traffic rules and regulations, the Department of State Educational Research and Training, Government of Karnataka, has issued an order to include a chapter on traffic rules and regulations in the syllabus for classes 2, 4, 6, 7 and 9 from the next academic year.

The authorities have included a chapter ‘Sadak Ki Raksha Sab Ki Suraksha’ which includes traffic signals, traffic movement, individual safety and road safety.

According to Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) Managing Director, measures will be taken to include the chapter during the revision of text books.

Sources said that Bengaluru City Traffic Police had approached KTBS with a request to include a chapter on traffic rules. Now KTBS has initiated measures to include a chapter.