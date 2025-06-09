Stampede saddening, was informed late: CM

June 9, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the stampede incident that occurred outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations on June 4. He held senior Police officials responsible for the failed security arrangements and claimed he was informed about the tragedy much later.

Speaking to reporters at Mysore Airport last evening, Siddaramaiah clarified that the event was not organised by the Government.

“It was not a Government-organised function, and I was not invited. I am the head of the Government. Although the victims were admitted to the hospital by 3.50 pm, I was informed of the incident only at 5.45 pm. The stampede should never have happened. It is deeply saddening,” he said.

He further stated that the Police Department failed to provide complete details regarding security protocols in advance. “Five Police officers have been suspended. The State Intelligence Chief and my Political Secretary have been transferred. The Government is taking the matter very seriously, and appropriate action is being initiated. While the Government is not at fault, the incident is undeniably distressing,” he added.

KSCA invite

The Chief Minister also said that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), not the Government, was responsible for the event. “The KSCA Secretary and Treasurer invited me to the function. It was entirely organised by the KSCA. They informed me that the Governor would also be attending. I went only because I was invited. I had no role in organising the event,” he said.

Reiterating Police lapses, he stated, “The Police Department did not communicate the full extent of security arrangements. It was their responsibility to ensure that all conditions were strictly followed. The permission granted was for an event in front of the Vidhana Soudha, where no untoward incident occurred. The stampede took place at Chinnaswamy Stadium due to inadequate security and the concerned officers have been suspended.”

Opposition politicising tragedy

Eleven people lost their lives and many others were injured in the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered for RCB celebrations. Since the incident, Siddaramaiah has come under intense criticism from the BJP and JD(S), with both parties demanding his resignation.

Responding to these calls, Siddaramaiah said, “The Government has not made any mistakes. Action has already been taken against those responsible. There is no reason for embarrassment. During the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, several people died due to a bridge collapse. Did their Chief Minister resign? Did BJP or JD(S) ask for his resignation?”

He accused the Opposition of politicising the tragedy. “The BJP is levelling baseless and politically motivated allegations. We have already initiated disciplinary action against the Police officials concerned, based on preliminary findings. Moreover, a judicial inquiry has been ordered as per the demand of the BJP and JD(S),” he said.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the BJP’s changing stance. “The BJP now claims that the Home Minister failed by not allowing an open bus parade. But earlier, they demanded action against the event itself. This shows their double standards,” he added.