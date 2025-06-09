CID intensifies probe; to seek custody of accused

June 9, 2025

Bengaluru Urban District Magistrate issues notices to 45 injured people to record their statements

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2025 victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has intensified its investigation.

The CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP Shubanvita is expected to seek custody of the four accused — RCB Marketing and Revenue Head Nikhil Sosale and three other DNA Entertainment Private Limited Employees, including Sunil Mathew (Vice- President, Business Affairs), Sumanth (Ticketing Operations Lead) and Kiran (Senior Event Manager).

All the accused are currently under judicial custody till June 19. All four were remanded to judicial custody by the 14th ACMM Court on June 6.

The CID team visited the Stadium yesterday and inspected Gates 2, 2A, 6, 7, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, and other locations. The SIT will also issue notices to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB Management, and DNA Entertainment Private Limited to appear before them for questioning.

The probe team will also record the statements of all family members of the deceased and notices will also be served to Rolam Gomas and C. Venu, who have filed separate complaints in the case. The CID has formed a 15-member SIT for the investigation.

Hearing of Nikhil’s plea today

Meanwhile, the High Court Bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar will take up the hearing of the plea of Nikhil Sosale’s petition this afternoon, in which he claims that his arrest was illegal, arbitrary and politically motivated. The High Court Bench on Friday last had adjourned the hearing to June 9 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, stating that an order would be passed only after hearing Advocate General Shahi Kiran Shetty.

To record statements

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District G. Jagadeesha, who also serves as the District Magistrate, has issued notices to 45 injured people in connection with the stampede. They have been directed to record their statements on June 11.

Jagadeesha has issued a notice directing the injured persons to arrive at the Magisterial Court auditorium, located within the premises of the DC’s Office in Bengaluru, between 11 am and 1.30 pm to record their statements.

According to sources, the DC will proceed to record the statements of the family members of the deceased and eyewitnesses on June 13. A letter has also been sent to the Office of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking information regarding the details of the Police deputed at the Stadium on June 4.

After recording statements from the Police and inquiring with the officers, the report will be submitted to the government. The DC has already visited the Stadium and inspected the site. Statements from the management of the RCB franchise, DNA Event Management firm and KSCA will also be recorded.