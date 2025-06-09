DCP raised red flags over RCB felicitation at Vidhana Soudha

June 9, 2025

Bengaluru: A confidential letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Vidhana Soudha security has surfaced, highlighting serious concerns over holding a felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

In a detailed communication dated June 4, DCP M.N. Karibasavanagowda warned the State Government that the rushed nature of the event, coupled with the massive expected turnout of fans, posed significant logistical and security risks.

The DCP’s cautionary letter now adds further dimension to the debate over planning, responsibility, and public safety in high-profile events.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had earlier written to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on June 3, before RCB officially clinched the IPL 2025 title, seeking permission to organise a grand felicitation ceremony.

The proposal, backed by event management firm DNA Entertainment Network Pvt. Ltd., sought the participation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at the event.

In response, the Government approached the Vidhana Soudha security division for feasibility inputs. The DCP’s reply to Sathyavati, Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, laid out multiple red flags and underscored the need for meticulous planning, which, he stressed, was not possible on short notice.

Key concerns raised

In his letter, the DCP flagged multiple concerns, warning that RCB’s nationwide fan base could draw an unmanageable crowd to Vidhana Soudha, overwhelming the limited security personnel. He suggested restricting public access and granting Government staff leave post-noon to avoid additional footfall.

He recommended that the stage for dignitaries and players be inspected in advance by the Public Works Department and handed over at least two hours before the event. To ensure security, he called for CCTV surveillance, anti-drone systems, and mandatory anti-sabotage checks.

Electrical equipment, he said, must be certified by the electricity department, while coordination among traffic, law and order, and intelligence wings was essential — yet difficult without sufficient preparation time. As the venue is a heritage site, he stressed strict adherence to conservation norms.

While assuring the Government that the Police force would comply with any final decision, the DCP said that organising a high-profile event of this scale required adequate time and planning, both of which were constrained under current circumstances.