Dy.CM Shivakumar sidesteps questions on Police letter
News

Dy.CM Shivakumar sidesteps questions on Police letter

June 9, 2025

Bengaluru:  Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday chose not to respond to media queries regarding a letter sent by the Police to the Government, walking away from reporters without offering any comment.

The controversy revolves around a communication from Vidhana Soudha DCP M.N. Karibasavanagowda to Sathyavati, Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The letter had flagged serious security concerns over granting permission for a felicitation event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

As BJP leaders staged protests demanding accountability, the Police letter surfaced in the public domain, intensifying political tensions. When asked for his response, Shivakumar remained silent and left the venue, avoiding the media entirely.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching