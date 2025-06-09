Dy.CM Shivakumar sidesteps questions on Police letter

June 9, 2025

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday chose not to respond to media queries regarding a letter sent by the Police to the Government, walking away from reporters without offering any comment.

The controversy revolves around a communication from Vidhana Soudha DCP M.N. Karibasavanagowda to Sathyavati, Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The letter had flagged serious security concerns over granting permission for a felicitation event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

As BJP leaders staged protests demanding accountability, the Police letter surfaced in the public domain, intensifying political tensions. When asked for his response, Shivakumar remained silent and left the venue, avoiding the media entirely.