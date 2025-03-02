16th Bangalore International Film Festival: CM reiterates Film City plan in Mysuru

March 2, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that, the world class Film City will be built in Mysuru, with 150 acres of land allotted to execute the plan.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating 16th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes), at grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, here yesterday. The BIFFes is being held from Mar. 1 to 8, under the theme: Universal Peace in Society.

Siddaramaiah said, the films mirror the world culture, which should be made use of in a judicious way. Karnataka is akin to a world, where all types of opportunities can be created, that acted as a spur to plan Film City in Mysuru, where the world class quality films with a blend of technology and humanitarian values should be produced.

“The rise in intolerance among us is causing unhappiness in the society, and the reason is – uneven distribution of wealth among people, with 1% of the population in the country accumulating 50% of the wealth of the country. The films should find solution to such a grave issue,” said the CM.

The values and grandeur espoused by the films of thespian Dr. Rajkumar, is missing in the films of current genre. The films of Dr. Rajkumar were replete with the messages related to social harmony. Hence, everyone had a liking for his films.

The films that ingrain superstitions and against the Constitutional values aren’t good for the society. The 12th century social reformer Basavanna was averse to Karma Siddhanta, added Siddaramaiah. Now, the technology has grown to the level of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The films that reflect our life and provide solutions to our confusions will remain permanently etched in the minds of the people in the society, said Siddaramaiah.