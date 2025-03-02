Ban cell phone usage by teachers during class hours: GTD

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: With complaints on several shortcomings in State-run student Hostels, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) asked officials to visit the Hostels for checking the quality of food being served there and availability of other amenities.

He was speaking after chairing a progress review meeting of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment at the Regional Commissioner’s office here yesterday.

Pointing out that students from rural areas form the major chunk of Hostel inmates, GTD noted that it is the duty of officials to ensure that hostel students are not deprived of quality food and facilities. Expressing concern over declining number of children in Anganawadis, the MLA wondered what was the purpose of running Anganawadis when there are only a handful of children. He asked the officials to sensitise the parents on the need for sending their wards to Anganawadis for getting basic education.

Expressing his disappointment over teachers using their cell phones while on duty, GTD directed the education department officials to immediately issue a circular banning use of cell phones during teaching.

Maintaining that his Constituency was not lacking in bus services, drinking water, school toilets etc., he said that it is the duty of teachers to make efforts for enrolling a good number of children in their school after convincing the parents about educating their wards and the available facilities.

“The officials of the education and Revenue departments must co-ordinate and ensure that Khatas are issued for all Government schools and Anganawadi buildings within a month. There are complaints of trees and plants grown on road dividers wilting under the scorching sun, which issue must be addressed by the concerned authorities. The officials should ensure that social forestry is not affected due to lack of water”, GTD said.

Continuing, he said “The MUDA has started the process of handing over layouts coming under CMC and TPs to the MCC. Now the question arises on addressing issues concerning drinking water supply, underground drainage network, street lights and other such civic matters, when the fact is that MUDA has failed to provide them despite collecting taxes”.

Directing the officials to complete the tender process for waste collection and disposal, GTD asked Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy over phone to take stringent action against those who are illegally using drinking water for agricultural purposes in the Constituency, which he said would lead to serious water problems during summer season which has already arrived.