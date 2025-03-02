Police scan social media posts to curb wheelie menace on roads

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: In a bid to curb the menace of reckless stunt riding on public roads, the Mysuru District Police have intensified their crackdown on bikers performing dangerous wheelies and stunts. The offenders, who post videos of their acts on social media, are being tracked and arrested by a dedicated social media monitoring team.

With the rise of stunt videos on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, the Police have turned to social media tracking as an effective enforcement tool.

“Chasing these individuals on the roads could put both the public and Police officers at risk. By using social media, we can take action covertly without endangering anyone,” a senior Police officer stated.

This strategy has already led to multiple arrests in Mysuru district, with Police identifying and booking individuals who have shared stunt videos online.

Wide and smooth roads are popular for such activities, especially on weekends and late at night. Apart from areas under the District Police jurisdiction, such stunts are also being performed on the Outer Ring Road, which falls under the City Police limits.

One such case involved 22-year-old Prajwal, a resident of Ekalavyanagar, Mysuru, who performed a high-speed wheelie on his Honda Dio scooter along the Mysuru-Hunsur Road.

The stunt, which took place from Eeranakoppalu Gate towards a petrol station, was recorded and later uploaded to his Instagram account.

Yelwal Police, who were actively monitoring social media for posts that disrupted law and order, came across the video and immediately alerted Sub-Inspector B.R. Mahesh. Officers then traced Prajwal, seized his scooter, and registered a case against him under relevant traffic laws.

Wheelies on auto-rickshaw

In another incident, the Bilikere Police caught two individuals who performed dangerous stunts on an auto-rickshaw near Gommatagiri.

The duo — identified as 26-year-old Nagaraj alias Naga from Bilikere and Harish from Halebidu — were caught after sharing videos of their stunt on Instagram. Based on a tip-off, officer B.G. Ashok, while monitoring social media activity, found a video showing the auto-rickshaw performing a wheelie while another individual danced on the rear seat. He immediately alerted his superiors, who ordered an investigation.

Officers Ashok and Manju tracked Instagram account to Nagaraj, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bilikere. Acting swiftly, they visited the Halebidu auto stand in Bilikere and questioned Nagaraj.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Nagaraj stood on the rear seat and danced while his friend Harish executed the wheelie. The Police seized the auto-rickshaw and registered cases against both individuals.

Police issue stern warning

Authorities have raised concerns over the growing trend of stunt riders adding music to their videos and sharing them online for entertainment. Police officials stressed that these reckless acts endanger not just the perpetrators but also unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians.

“We are keeping a close watch on such individuals. Action will not only be taken against those performing stunts but also against those who encourage and promote these acts by recording and sharing videos. The aim is to deter thrill-seekers from treating public roads as stunt arenas, ensuring safer streets for all,” a Police officer said.