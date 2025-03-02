100 e-buses in Mysuru city by end of 2025

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: The KSRTC plans to roll out 100 e-buses in Mysuru city by the end of this year under the PM e-Bus Sewa project, aimed at promoting eco-friendly public transport and enhancing urban mobility.

The initiative is part of the Green Urban Mobility Initiative (GUMI) and is being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with financial support from the Central Government.

To facilitate the e-bus service, charging infrastructure will be developed in the coming months. According to KSRTC officials, the electric buses are expected to be delivered within 8 to 9 months.

Among the proposed routes, 25 e-buses will exclusively operate to Chamundi Hill, while other key routes include KRS, Infosys, J.P. Nagar and Srirangapatna.

The PM e-Bus Sewa project marks a significant step towards sustainable urban transportation, reducing carbon emissions and offering clean mobility solutions for Mysuru city.