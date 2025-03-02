KSRTC Bannimantap bus stand work gains pace

March 2, 2025

Work tenders close on Feb. 28 | Traffic survey progresses | Project set for 2028 completion

Mysuru: Amidst an ongoing debate over the pros and cons of shifting the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand from Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road to the KSRTC-owned land in Bannimantap, where its depot currently operates, work on the new bus stand is quietly progressing.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) and design are complete and the tender process is underway. Bidding for the Rs. 129-crore project closed on Feb. 28. Since the project exceeds Rs. 100 crore, the sealed tenders will take at least a week or a fortnight to be opened.

Sources from the KSRTC headquarters in Bengaluru told Star of Mysore that budgetary approval and allocation are expected within the next two to three months. Officials stated that the selected contractor will have 30 months to complete the project (24 months excluding the monsoon), with a target completion by 2028.

The Bannimantap KSRTC Depot spans 61 acres, and the new bus stand will be developed on 24 acres, featuring a built-up area of six acres, necessitating the relocation of the existing KSRTC Depot.

Additionally, official quarters, a vehicle repair garage and other facilities within the premises will also be shifted to a suitable location. Officers said that there is enough space within the campus to house the depot and the garage.

Traffic survey on

A traffic survey is currently underway to determine entry and exit points via Bal Bhavan, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle), Hanumanthanagar, Manipal Hospital Junction, Bannimantap and JSS College. To prevent congestion, buses will not have direct access to the already busy Bannimantap Road.

The survey will also identify sub-routes to ensure that buses do not directly enter the highway, preventing traffic bottlenecks. Suitable entry and exit points will be finalised to optimise space usage.

The tender pegs the estimated project cost at Rs. 98.17 crore, with a completion timeline of 24 months (excluding the monsoon period). The contractor must provide all necessary labour, materials, tools and equipment. A one-year defect liability period will follow the project’s completion and acceptance.

Heritage architecture

Designed to reflect Mysuru’s heritage architecture, the Bannimantap Bus Stand follows special instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The design has been prepared by Hubballi-based Shashi Project Consultants Private Limited.

The bus stand will be a five-floor structure, including a base, ground floor and three upper floors. It will extend 300 metres in length and 30 metres in width, with a basement parking facility covering 11,000 square metres. The parking area will accommodate over 2,000 two-wheelers and 500 cars.

The ground floor will house basic shops and restaurants, waiting rooms and rest rooms. The first floor will comprise KSRTC offices and operational sections and commercial spaces, while the second and third floors will be leased for commercial purposes, including malls and shopping complexes, generating additional revenue for KSRTC, officers said.

Finance sourcing

The State Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs. 129 crore for the project, which will be executed in phases. Of this, Rs. 48 crore will be funded by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), while the remaining amount will come from the Government and other sources. Officers expect that there would be a budgetary announcement on March 7.

Phase 1 will involve relocating existing facilities and constructing the base structure, while Phase 2 will include the first, second and third floors.

Space allocations

The bus stand will feature four to five terminals or bus bays, accommodating up to 75 route buses with scheduled arrivals and departures. Each terminal will be 50 metres long and 25 metres wide, with a capacity for 15 buses. The bus entry and exit roads will be 15 metres wide.

A dedicated bay will be available for idle buses post-trip, capable of accommodating 35 to 40 vehicles. Additional space will be allocated for KSRTC tourist and special buses, particularly for peak seasons like Dasara.

For city buses, two separate terminals with distinct entry and exit points will be provided, accommodating eight buses at a time. The bus stand’s front section will include designated pick-up and drop-off zones, allowing private vehicles to park for 15 to 20 minutes.

This area will have space for over 110 cars and 300 two-wheelers. A separate auto stand will be created for 40 autorickshaws, with a 12-metre-wide road to prevent congestion.

Charging stations for 15 to 20 electric buses will also be set up. According to KSRTC engineers, the existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand handles around 2,000 buses daily, increasing to 3,000 on weekends and during festivals.

Once operational, the Bannimantap bus stand is expected to handle 50 percent of KSRTC’s bus traffic.

Services heading towards Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, K.R. Pet and other nearby destinations will start from Bannimantap, though the transition will be gradual to avoid commuter inconvenience.