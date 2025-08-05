Bro steals from Bro!

August 5, 2025

Man enters brother’s house through roof, steals Rs. 14-lakh worth gold and cash; arrested

Mysore/Mysuru: In a case of familial betrayal, the Mysuru District Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash, worth Rs. 14 lakh, from his brother’s house in Madakehundi village under Hullahalli Police Station limits in the outskirts of city.

According to complaint lodged by Sannathayamma, on the morning of July 7, the family had locked their house and gone out for some work. When they returned, they found the roof broken and valuables missing.

Based on the complaint, Hullahalli Police registered a case and launched an investigation led by Dy.SP J.S. Raghu (Nanjangud Sub-Division), with Inspector Y.S. Chandrashekar and the district crime detection team coordinating the probe.

During the inquiry, the complainant’s husband’s brother Rajendra was behaving in a suspicious manner and so was detained on Aug. 3.

During further questioning Rajendra confessed to the theft and the Police recovered the stolen property — 90 grams of gold ornaments and Rs. 5 lakh in cash. Rajendra was produced before the Court and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

The investigation team included PSI Rasool Pagavale, ASI Satish, staff Abdul Latif, Bhaskar, Ashok and Hullahalli Police Station staff Shivakumar, Rajshekhar, Sumanth, Lokesh and Asha.