Indefinite KSRTC strike begins: City services hit; rural areas disconnected

August 5, 2025

Private bus operators make a killing; charge hefty fares on Mysuru-Bengaluru route

Mysore/Mysuru: Defying the High Court order to maintain restraint, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers launched an indefinite strike across the State this morning, largely affecting the regular bus commuters, office-goers, students and mainly the women, who were widely travelling for free under the ‘Shakti’ scheme of the Government.

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, along with the Joint Action Committee of various road transport unions, called for a strike, demanding wage revision as per the 2023 agreement, payment of pending wages and withdrawal of cases registered against the operating staff, among other demands.

Rural services paralysed

In Mysuru district alone, KSRTC buses are regularly operated on 750 routes from the KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Station on Mother Teresa Road, apart from 120 city routes covered from City Bus Stand (CBS) near KR Circle.

Following the strike, KSRTC authorities operated buses on a few of these routes by deputing the outsourced staff and trainees as an alternative arrangement.

However, barring the main stops on the rural routes, the interior routes largely remained disconnected, with the new drivers and conductors not aware of the stage-wise stoppages and the ticket fare that differs, albeit by a few rupees.

Private bus operators made the killing, as the State Government had permitted them to operate, as an alternative measure, to ensure regular bus travellers remain unaffected.

For the first time in recent years, private buses were seen parked inside both the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Station and City Bus Station. However, those opting to travel in these buses had to shell out more for the ticket, unlike KSRTC buses, which were affordable to all.

Demand for Bengaluru route

Like always, the Mysuru-Bengaluru route was much in demand, with the private buses charging Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per ticket, while the KSRTC charges Rs. 220 per individual on the same route.

The ‘Power Plus’ category of buses operated by KSRTC itself charges Rs. 400 per ticket, and six to seven of the buses were seen waiting for passengers.

In Mysuru district, 400 private buses operate on various routes, but today most of the buses are diverted to KSRTC regular routes, said Pruthvi, President of Mysuru District Tourist and Private Bus Owners Association.

Mini passenger vehicles operating on short-distance routes also made the most of the situation by ferrying passengers from various destinations. Some of the cabs, which regularly ferry passengers to Bengaluru, were seen charging Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per head on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

Bus stands deserted

As the people had got a hint of the KSRTC strike, with the news reports appearing in both print and visual media for a week’s time, not many bus commuters were seen in the bus stands.

The passenger density was below normal, following which other transport operators like autorickshaws and intra-city cabs went without business. Similar was the pathetic situation of roadside vendors and elderly persons from nearby localities, who were eking out a living by seeking alms.

Commercial establishments, especially the hotels and restaurants, lodges, eateries and tea stalls, which were largely dependent on inter-district travellers, were the most affected due to the strike.

While some of the private buses were operated to popular religious tourism sites like Nanjangud and MM Hills, the density of passengers was underwhelming.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements, mainly at the bus stands. As a precautionary measure, the Mobile Command Centre of the City Police has been deputed to keep a vigil at the exit point of KSRTC buses at Sub-Urban Bus Station, facing the heritage arch. Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported till we went to the press.

FlyBus service partly hit

KSRTC FlyBus, which directly operates between Mysuru and Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli in Bengaluru, is partly out of service.

While some of the FlyBuses were operated early in the morning, the early noon bus operation was withheld.

The KSRTC authorities were reluctant to hand over the steering of these buses to inexperienced trainees and outsourced drivers, which is said to be the reason behind suspending the service due to the strike.