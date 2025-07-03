Rs. 25 lakh revenue from 1.5 lakh devotees travelling to Hill: KSRTC DC

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A whopping 1.5 lakh devotees visited Chamundi Hill, following the onset of Ashada Month, with KSRTC that provides free bus ride for devotees on Ashada Fridays from Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds to Chamundi Hill filling its coffers.

The first Ashada Puja at Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill was held on June 27. The following days — Saturday and Sunday — too saw a good number of devotees visiting the hill, with the total footfalls estimated at 1.5 lakh.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (Urban) Veeresh said, a total of 1,336 trips were operated in three days (June 27, June 28 and June 29) ferrying about 1.5 lakh passengers to the hill, generating a revenue of Rs. 25 lakh. On Friday alone, ordinary buses operated 310 trips, Volvo bus (for Rs. 2,000 Special Entry Ticket holders) operated 63 trips and 207 trips from City Bus Stand totalling 580 trips.

On Saturday and Sunday too, 228 trips were operated from Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds to Chamundi Hill, with devotees purchasing ticket. That apart, those having Rs. 300 special entry ticket travelled in 191 trips and Rs. 2,000 special entry ticket holders in 23 trips. From City Bus Stand alone, 334 trips were operated. While a total of 194 buses including 14 Volvos were deployed.