Ex-Mayor wants change of e-Khata software

July 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Shivakumar has demanded for changing the software used to issue e-Khata at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for the inordinate delay being caused in providing service to the property owners.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Shivakumar said “About 8,000 applications towards e-Khata are pending for disposal at nine Zonal Offices of MCC since the last few months, ever since e-Khata drive was launched. Ironically, Mysuru is the hometown of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but the lacunae in providing error-free service is testing the patience of the people. The system was launched in an unscientific manner, as there is no sufficient data to process the applications.”

The system of issuing e-Khata should have been launched after conducting trials, to study the pros and cons. The e-Khata is a must for any property related transactions, but the issues the people are facing due to non-possession of khata is inexplicable, rued Shivakumar.

Amidst this, due to the absence of elected council at MCC, an estimated Rs. 105 crore sanctioned under the 15th State Finance Commission has been withdrawn by the State Government. The delay in conducting elections to City Corporations, seems to be a deliberate move, as the State Government is aware of BJP making sufficient gains if the election is announced.

Unlike other Cities, Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation holds a distinguished position, as the First Citizen of the city (as Mayor is referred) has the privilege of riding horse during Jumboo Savari of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara every year.

Former Deputy Mayor Roopa, former Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and B.V. Manjunath were present at the press meet.