e-Khata mess: Touts cash in

July 3, 2025

Technical glitches, cumbersome documentation give middlemen a perfect opportunity to exploit citizens

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s ambitious drive to issue e-Khata to the property owners has turned into a windfall for middlemen, who have been swindling the property owners to get their job done without a hiccup. While the system was implemented to bring transparency and efficiency to property transactions, technical glitches and bureaucratic hurdles have led to delays, forcing many citizens to turn to touts who charge exorbitant fees to ‘facilitate’ the process.

The e-Khata has been made mandatory for all property-related transactions, including buying, selling and building plan approvals. However, the overwhelming response has exposed weaknesses in the system.

The software frequently faces technical snags, leading to server issues that delay processing. Additionally, many property owners struggle to obtain e-Khata due to missing or mismatched documents, creating a perfect opportunity for touts and middlemen to step in.

The e-Khata is classified into two categories: A-Khata – For authorised properties with complete documentation. B-Khata – For unauthorised properties (such as revenue sites or houses built on disputed land).

Applicants must submit necessary documents along with a passport-sized photo, which are then verified on the e-AASTHI portal of the Department of Municipal Administration.

Officers approve applications based on submitted documents, but if there are discrepancies, files are forwarded to Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) for review.

However, AROs lack the authority to correct the documents. The case workers can only approve or reject applications. This forces property owners to make repeated visits to the Mysuru City Corporation’s Zonal offices or other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), increasing frustration and delays.

Middlemen cash in on confusion

Former Corporator K.V. Sridhar revealed that the MCC oversees 2.23 lakh properties, but unauthorised properties (like those on revenue sites) face significant hurdles in obtaining e-Khata. While B-Khata is issued for such properties, it holds little practical value. Middlemen exploit this confusion, convincing property owners that paying hefty sums (ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 per khata) is the only way to secure their documents.

Former Corporator Savitha Suresh highlighted a specific case in Janatha Nagar (Ward No. 44), where 4,000 unauthorised houses exist, but only 25 percent are properly registered.

Many residents built homes years ago using General Power of Attorney (GPA) or stamp paper agreements, leaving them vulnerable to middlemen who demand large payments for e-Khata processing.

While the e-Khata initiative was meant to curb corruption, the current delays and complexities have instead fuelled it.

Property owners, caught between bureaucratic red tape and opportunistic touts, are left struggling to navigate a system that was supposed to simplify their lives. Can the Government restore the initiative’s original purpose or will middlemen continue to profit from its flaws?

‘Approach MCC Zonal Offices directly, not middlemen’

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) J.S. Somashekar acknowledged that while 30,000 to 35,000 e-Khatas have been issued so far, technical issues remain a major bottleneck.

He urged property owners to approach MCC Zonal Offices directly and warned against engaging middlemen. “If anyone demands money for e-Khata, citizens should report it to MCC immediately,” he said.

Regarding server-related problems, Somashekar assured that the e-AASTHI software is being updated and expected to stabilise within a week, after which processing will be expedited. He emphasised that the e-Khata drive was launched to eliminate middlemen, but the current challenges have had the opposite effect.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy noted that Mysuru leads the State in e-Khata issuance but admitted that technical slowdowns persist. He warned that strict action would be taken against middlemen if citizens report such cases.