Mysuru No. 2 in issuing e-Khata in Karnataka: MLA Srivatsa

March 29, 2025

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has said that, Mysuru stands second in the State in the distribution of e-Khata to property owners.

He was speaking after kick-starting the process of distributing e-Khata to the property owners in the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Office-1 in the city yesterday.

MLA Srivatsa said, the credit of Mysuru achieving second place in the distribution of e-Khata should go to MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who has been working enthusiastically in coordination with the officials and staff.

The style of functioning of MCC Zone-1 Zonal Commissioner D.L. Manjunath Reddy is also commendable, as he has been taking the initiative of issuing e-Khata within 7 to 10 days of receiving the application. With the khata being issued to 66 applicants, in the coming days, plans are on the anvil to convene adalat to receive the applications and issue the khata speedily.

MLA Srivatsa said, “When the Urban Development Minister chaired a meeting in MCC, I had requisitioned him to provide B-Khata to the properties on the basis of electricity and water bills. I am confident that, it will be a reality soon.”

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, as per the instructions of the Government, the officers have been discharging their duties to meet cent percent target in the distribution of e-Khata. The cooperation of MLAs holds the key.

“A record number of 9,000 e-Khatas have been given in 45 days. The public can be assured of getting the khata, if they submit the application along with relevant documents,” said the MCC Commissioner.

MCC Zone-1 Zonal Commissioner D.L. Manjunath Reddy said, till date a total of 1,002 applications have been received for issuing A-Khata and 800 among them have been disposed, with 127 applications pending. While in the case of 77 applications, the endorsement has been issued.

Similarly, following the order to issue B-Khata, a total of 478 applications were received in February and March, and 333 among them have been disposed, with 117 applications pending and endorsement issued for 28 applications.

Deputy Commissioner J.S. Somashekar, who spoke on the occasion said that Zone-1 has made significant progress in the collection of taxes too, with over Rs. 3 crore collected in a short span of 2 to 3 months. The Zone is ahead in collecting property tax arrears too. Revenue Officer (RO) of MCC Zone-1 Swarnalatha and Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) Prathap were present.

MCC Zone-2

In all ,100 e-Khatas were distributed to equal number of applicants at MCC Zone-2 office yesterday.

MLA Srivatsa, who handed over the khata, asked the public to provide documents like title deed, copy of registration, Encumbrance Certificate (EC), photograph of property, passport size photo, property tax challan and ID to obtain e-Khata.

MCC Zone-2 Zonal Commissioner Nagaraju, ARO Betta Swamaiah, Revenue Inspector D.S. Ashok and former Corporator Champaka were present.

Join hands in cleanliness drive

The Mysuru City, which was ranked No. 1 in Swachh Bharat campaign seven to eight years ago, has slipped to 29th place in the previous year rankings. It doesn’t hold good for Mysuru, popular as the Cultural Capital. To achieve a better ranking this year, everyone should give due priority for cleanliness and be a part of the drive. —Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Commissioner, MCC