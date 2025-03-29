MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan launches drive to issue B-Khata in Nanjangud
March 29, 2025

Nanjangud: MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan inaugurated the drive to issue B-Khata in the jurisdiction of Nanjangud City Municipal Council (CMC) here yesterday.

MLA Darshan said, the drive to issue B-Khata will be conducted for three months, to authorise the unauthorised properties including the residential sites and buildings. The property owners should tap the benefit.

It has been four to five months since the elections to CMC President and Vice-President were held, but the President and Vice-President have been discharging their duties, focusing on the development works, ignoring the criticisms, thus giving a fitting reply to their detractors.

“The Food Zone is built for the benefit of roadside vendors. Besides, a padayatra was undertaken at 31 Wards and development works have been undertaken,” said MLA Darshan.

He cautioned the public against greasing the palms of middlemen for the khata. If any officers ask for bribe, it should be brought to my notice along with CMC President, Vice-President and Commissioner, said MLA Darshan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has drafted a better budget this year, with Rs. 8,000 crore earmarked for the development works alone. Even during previous year too, Rs. 25 crore was allotted for the development works of Nanjangud town. The efforts shall be made to secure more funds for development works this year too, the MLA assured.

CMC Commissioner Vijay said, the issues related to khata was rampant, which was regularly being brought to the notice of the MLA by Councillors, President and Vice-President. The MLA raised the issue twice in the Assembly, impressing upon the Government to issue B-Khata. Now, everybody is being benefited, with 1,000 applications received by the CMC. With 100 khatas issued in the presence of MLA, the remaining khatas will also be issued at the earliest.

There are issues related to traffic to be addressed in the town and will discuss with the Police officers, to find solutions for the benefit of the public, said Vijay.

Former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, CMC President Srikanta Swamy, Vice-President Rehana Banu, Councillors Gayatri Mohan, Yogeesh, Shwetha Lakshmi, Gangadhar, Mahesh, Meenakshi, Siddique, Yoggesh, Khalid, Mahadeva Swamy, Siddaraju, Basavaraj, Sowbhagya, Ramesh, Ravi, Deepu and others were present.

