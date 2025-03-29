3 drown in Nanjangud village

March 29, 2025

Nanjangud: In a tragic incident, three persons, who had gone to a water tank for washing cattle ahead of a village festival, died of drowning near Kamanahalli in Biligere hobli of Nanjangud taluk this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod (19), Muddegowda (48) and Basavegowda (45), all residents of Kamanahalli.

The three had taken cattle to the water tank (Shettarakere) near Kamanahalli on Bontayyanahundi-Kirugunda Road, when one of them accidentally slipped while washing cattle and drowned. Two others, who tried to save him, too died of drowning as they reportedly did not know swimming, it is learnt. While the bodies of Vinod and Muddegowda were fished out of the tank by divers, the body of Basavegowda was yet to be traced. Biligere Police have registered a case.