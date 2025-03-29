3 drown in Nanjangud village
News

3 drown in Nanjangud village

March 29, 2025

Nanjangud: In a tragic incident, three persons, who had gone to a water tank for washing cattle ahead  of a village festival, died of drowning near Kamanahalli  in Biligere hobli of Nanjangud taluk this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod (19), Muddegowda (48) and Basavegowda (45), all residents of Kamanahalli.

The three had taken cattle to the water tank (Shettarakere) near Kamanahalli on Bontayyanahundi-Kirugunda Road, when one of them accidentally slipped while washing cattle and  drowned. Two others, who tried to save him, too died of drowning as they reportedly did not know swimming, it is learnt. While the bodies of Vinod and Muddegowda were fished out of the tank by divers, the body of Basavegowda was yet to be traced. Biligere Police have registered a case.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching