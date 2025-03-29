March 29, 2025

Mysuru: Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan instructed the officials to ensure all necessary arrangements were made on time for the devotees, who would visit Nanjangud for the annual Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Dodda Jathre on Apr. 9.

He was presiding over the second preparatory meeting with officials at Temple’s Dasoha Bhavan in Nanjangud yesterday. Former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Tahsildar Shivakumar Kasanur, Nanjangud CMC President Srikanta Swamy, CMC Commissioner Vijay and others were present.