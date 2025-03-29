31st Ramotsava of Sri Ramaseva Mandali Charitable Trust from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9

March 29, 2025

Conferring of ‘Sangeetha Kalaradhaki’ title on R.A. Ramamani

Mysuru: Sri Ramaseva Mandali Charitable Trust, Mysuru, has organised the 31st Ramanavami Music Series from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4 at Sri Prasanna Parvati Kalyana Mantapa, adjacent to Sri Chandramoulishwara Temple, Vontikoppal, Mysuru.

On Mar. 31 at 10 am, the religious activities like Ramayana Parayana, Navagraha Japa, Abhisheka, etc., will start under Ve. Br. Sri Shashidhar Sastry & will continue till Apr. 9, culminating with Sri Rama Pattabhisheka.

On Apr. 6, there will be Sri Rama Taraka Homa at 10 am. Daily there will be Junior slot from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm. Main programme from 6.15 pm to 9 pm.

In the evening on Mar. 31, musical series will be inaugurated by Vidu. R.A. Ramamani and she will be honoured with the title ‘Sangeetha Kalaradhaki’ at 6 pm.

Further she will render a vocal concert. She will be accompanied by Vid. Mysore V. Srikant on violin, Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. Sharath Kaushik on ghata. The programme is sponsored by Tyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha.

Ramamani is the first Karnatak vocalist to have performed with National and International Jazz bands. She finished her Master’s in Music with distinction in 1977 from Bangalore University and has undergone training in Karnatak Music from Bellary Brothers, Anoor Ramakrishna.

Ramamani, a vocalist of high standing, is the Vice-President of Karnataka College of Percussion. She has performed in India and abroad with leading western musicians.

On Apr. 1, Vidu Vasudha Ravi from Chennai will render the vocal concert along with Aditi Krishna Prakash on violin, C. Cheluvaraju on mridanga and N. Gurumurthy on ghata. Concert is in memory of Gowri and K. Seetharama Rao.

On Apr. 2, Vidu. Y.G. Srilatha will perform on veena with Vid. Nikshit Puttur on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata. Concert is sponsored by Sri Tyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha.

On Apr. 3, a Discourse on Ramayana titled ‘Ramayanadallina Mouleenya Gunagalu’ by Dr. Jyoti Shankar, sponsored by C.K. Sabareesan and Mahesh Chittoor in memory of Shakuntala and C.R. Kalyana Krishnan and Sri Chandramouliswaraswamy Devasthanam.

On Apr. 4, Vid. Sai Vighnesh from Chennai of Kantara’s Varaharoopam-fame presents Classical Vocal Concert. He will be accompanied by Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth on violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga and Vid. Sharath Kaushik on ghata. Programme is sponsored by Pragati Glyoxal Pvt. Ltd. and Hindusthan Food & Beverages.

On Apr. 5, Vid. Mysore A. ChandanKumar will delight the audience with his flute. Vidu. Sindu Suchetan on violin, Vid. H.S. Sudheendra on mridanga and Vid. G.S. Ramanujan on ghata will be adding flavour to the concert. The programme is sponsored by Sudhamani and T.R. Harish in memory of Saroja and H.S. Venkat Rao. The other sponsors are Sudha Ramprasad and Ramaprasad.

On Apr. 6, Vid. H.K. Venkataram will present a Violin Solo Concert along with Vid. Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma on mridanga and Vid. G.S. Ramanujan on ghata. Sponsors for the day are Mahajana Education Society & Dr. Vijayalakshmi Bhagavath in memory of R.V. Ganesh.

On Apr. 7, Vid. N.R. Prashanth with accompanists Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar on violin, Vid. B.S. Prashanth on mridanga and Vid. R. Srinidhi on ghata will render a vocal concert sponsored by Dr. Prathibha Periera and late K.V. Murthy.

On Apr. 8, Sri Chowdaiah Smaraka Ramaseva Samiti and SPVGMC Trust sponsors the Vocal Duet Concert by Kanchana Sisters — Vidu. Shriranjani and Vidu. Shruthiranjani. They will be accompanied by Vid. Keshava Mohan Kumar on violin, Vid. A. Radhesh on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata.

On Apr. 9, Vid. Ramakrishna Murthy from Chennai gives the concluding concert of the series. He will be accompanied by Vid. Mysore V. Srikanth on violin and Vid. Arjun Kumar on mridanga. The programme is sponsored by Dr. Jagannath Shenoy in memory of D. Ramabai.

Daily from Apr. 1 to 9 for 5.15 pm concerts, following artistes will participate in the order: Vocal Duet by Aditi Nadutotta and P.B. Keerti; Vocal by Niranjani Bhargav; Vocal by Tanmayi Kishore; Vocal Duet by Anjana and Sharanya; Flute by Ankush Kadaba; Vocal by Tanushri Chinmayi; Vocal by Anagha and Vocal by H.M. Lakshmi.