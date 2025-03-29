Chitkara University confers Hon. Doctorate on Joy Alukkas for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Chitkara University confers Hon. Doctorate on Joy Alukkas for Entrepreneurial Excellence

March 29, 2025

Chandigarh: Chitkara University conferred Joy Alukkas, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Joyalukkas Group,  with the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) for his exemplary contributions to modernising the Indian Jewellery business globally, entrepreneurship and philanthropy at a special convocation ceremony held at the University recently.

 The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Cavita Taragi, esteemed faculty and distinguished guests, marking a significant milestone for both the University and the Joyalukkas Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, “It is with great pride that we confer the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) degree upon Joy Alukkas. His career exemplifies the power of visionary leadership in shaping not only industries but entire communities.”

 After the ceremony, Joy Alukkas interacted with the students and faculty and spoke on the intersection of entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

Following the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chitkara University and Joy Alukkas, further solidifying the University’s position as a leading academic institution committed to cultivating a culture of excellence, research and community engagement.

