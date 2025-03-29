Pillion rider killed as KSRTC bus hits moped
News

Pillion rider killed as KSRTC bus hits moped

March 29, 2025

Nanjangud: A pillion rider was killed while the rider sustained minor injuries when a KSRTC bus hit the TVS moped they were riding at Devirammanahalli Circle in the town.

The deceased has been identified as Bommegowda (72) while the injured is his son 41-year-old Mahesh, residents of Sindhuvalli village in the taluk.

Mahesh was taking his father on his moped to withdraw cash from a Bank. After crossing Devirammanahalli Signal, the father and son moved a bit ahead when a KSRTC bus, which came from Gundlupet side hit the moped and ran over on the thigh of Bommegowda, resulting in him profusely bleeding. Though he was being rushed to a hospital, Bommegowda is said to have breathed his last midway. Mahesh, who sustained minor injuries is being treated at the hospital, Police said. Traffic SI Siddaraju and Ravindra, visited the spot. A case has been registered at Nanjangud Traffic Police Station.

