Concert at Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house

March 29, 2025

Mysuru: Vidu. Rohini Srinath, a performing artiste from Chennai, will be presenting a Karnatak vocal recital at the heritage house of Mysore Vasudevacharya in city on Mar. 30.

She is being accompanied by Vid. Srinath on violin and Vid. Sivaraman Srinath on mridanga. The concert, starting at 10.30 am, is open to all music enthusiasts.

Presently a disciple of famed guru Vidu. Suguna Varadachari, Rohini has also learnt under well-known performers Vidu. Suguna Purushottaman and Vidu. Vishakha Hari. She is a B-High graded artiste of the AIR and has performed widely over Tamil Nadu and in the Naada Neelanjana programme of TTD, Tirupathi.

Vid. Srinath, a graded artiste from AIR, has been trained by well-known artistes Akella Mallikarjuna Sharma and Dr. M. Narmada. He has accompanied senior performers for concerts in India and Singapore. He has also travelled to Malaysia and Canada for concerts.

Vid. Sivaraman is a disciple of Vid. Vijay Natesan. He has given mridanga solo performance for The Hindu’s Margazhi festival and Margazhi Yuva Utsav and has accompanied senior artistes.