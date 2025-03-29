MCC hikes Property Tax by 3 percent for 2025-2026
March 29, 2025

5 percent rebate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30

Mysuru: In a move aimed at boosting municipal revenue, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has implemented a 3-5 percent increase in Property Tax for the 2025-26 financial year, effective April 1.

The decision has caught residents off guard, coming at a time when citizens are already grappling with rising costs of milk, increased power tariffs, and higher bus fares.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif clarified that the tax revision follows a Government directive. “The necessary adjustments to the tax calculator will be completed by month-end to facilitate the revised tax calculations,” he said.

However, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif assured taxpayers that the existing 5 percent rebate for timely payments — available from Apr. 1 to 30 — will continue as in previous years.

Mysuru City Corporation oversees 1.79 lakh properties within its limits, including both residential and commercial units.

The recent introduction of e-Khata and B-Khata systems has already contributed significantly to the civic body’s revenue stream.

The increased Property Tax will fund critical civic infrastructure and services.

