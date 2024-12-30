MCC holds e-khata drive at Sankalp Central Park

December 30, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials conducted e-khata drive at Sankalp Central Park Apartment at Yadavagiri in city this morning.

MCC officials headed by Zonal Commissioner Mahesh Kumar S. Jigani visited the apartment and provided the residents with the checklist of documents needed for the registration of e-khata and collected documents from a few flat owners for the purpose of issuing e-khata.

The members of Sankalp Central Park Apartment Owners Welfare Association also requested the officials to conduct a similar drive in the coming week as the residents would be prepared with the necessary documents. About 30 flat owners took part in today’s e-khata drive.

MCC Revenue Officer M.S. Satish, Assistant Revenue Officer D. Manu and Revenue Inspectors Devika, V. Paramesh and V. Yogendra were present.