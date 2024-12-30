MCC holds e-khata drive at Sankalp Central Park
News

MCC holds e-khata drive at Sankalp Central Park

December 30, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials conducted e-khata drive at Sankalp Central Park Apartment at Yadavagiri in city this morning.

MCC officials headed by Zonal Commissioner Mahesh Kumar S. Jigani visited the apartment and provided the residents with the checklist of documents needed for the registration of e-khata and collected documents from a few flat owners for the purpose of issuing e-khata.

The members of Sankalp Central Park Apartment Owners Welfare Association also requested the officials to conduct a similar drive in the coming week as the residents would be prepared with the necessary documents. About 30 flat owners took part in today’s e-khata drive.

MCC Revenue Officer M.S. Satish, Assistant Revenue Officer D. Manu and Revenue Inspectors Devika, V. Paramesh and V. Yogendra were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching