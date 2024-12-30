Kodagu soldier succumbs to injuries in Kashmir accident

December 30, 2024

Madikeri: A 28-year-old soldier from Kodagu, Divin, of Aluru Siddapur in Somwarpet taluk, succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic military vehicle accident.

The accident occurred on Dec. 24, when the vehicle plunged into a 350-foot ravine in the Balnoi area of Mendhar, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Divin, son of late Prakash and Jaya of Palangotu, was undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Srinagar but passed away yesterday due to lung injuries.

The vehicle, belonging to 11 Madras Light Infantry (11 MLI), was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post when it veered off course near its destination. The accident claimed the lives of five soldiers, while others, including Divin, were critically injured and rushed to the ICU in Srinagar.

Divin’s mother Jaya, travelled to Srinagar and his body will be flown from Srinagar to Bengaluru in a special aircraft today and brought to his native village, Palangotu, by evening.

Last rites will be held with full military honours. Divin joined the Army a decade ago. He was recently engaged and his wedding was scheduled for February.