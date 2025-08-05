‘Is alternative arrangement on big scale possible’

August 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Shivakumar, State Organising Secretary of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, has asked, whether it is possible to depute the outsourced and trainee staff to 24,000-fleet of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, as an alternative arrangement on account of KSRTC strike.

On the eve of KSTRC strike yesterday, Shivakumar said, free electricity connection is provided under Gruha Jyoti Yojane to the houses worth crores of rupees. The women Government employees, who draw salary in lakhs, are also provided free travel facility under Shakti scheme. But, the KSRTC employees, despite being paid less, are being ignored by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been reluctant to clear the arrears.

“When we go on inter-villages and inter-State routes, we sleep in the bus, but lose sleep over mosquito bite. We have to suffer due to inadequate toilet facility in the morning. But, we are met with a cold response, when we ask for salary arrears,” rued Shivakumar.

The persistent demand is to clear the arrears for being paid less, not for matching salary as per Seventh Pay Commission.