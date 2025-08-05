Bio-medical waste mixing draws MCC warning
August 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over the  public tendency of mixing Bio and Medical wastes with other solid wastes, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has warned that it will affect the health of the general public and also will have a disastrous bearing on the environment.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting of representatives of city Hospitals, Nursing homes,other Medical Institutions  and Medical  Laboratories at MCC Zone-3 office here yesterday.

Pointing out that it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain public health and environmental safety in the city, Asif observed that waste segregation, management and disposal plays a vital role in this regard. He asked the representatives to join hands for the effective implementation of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 (BMWM Rules, 2016) in making the city free of health hazards.

Pointing out that mixing of Bio-medical wastes with other solid wastes has been often found across the city, which pose a serious health and environment hazard, the MCC Commissioner said that this practice has been a matter of grave concern and as such it should be taken seriously. He directed the Pourakarmikas to effectively work in this direction.

Stressing on the need for ensuring proper segregation, collection, storage  and disposal of Bio-Medical wastes, he directed all Medical and other Health care Institutions to strictly follow the BMWM-2016 rules and segregate their wastes accordingly.

Setting Sep.1 deadline for complying with BMWM Rules-2016, Asif warned of strict legal action and imposition of penalty as per the Law for any violations and negligence. Asserting that the MCC is committed for maintaining cleanliness, health and hygiene and as well a safe city, he sought full co-operation of all stake holders in this regard.

