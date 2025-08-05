Ashokapuram Township to be formed in 20 acres: District Minister

August 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that Ashokapuram Township will be formed in a 20-acre area, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that measures will be taken in this regard if land is available within the city limits or in the outskirts. He was speaking at the inauguration of the new Association of Vishwamanva Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan located on Ustad Chikkaidayyana street and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Ashokapuram on Sunday.

Maintaining that he will make honest efforts for construction of houses and providing other basic amenities at Ashokapuram locality, Dr. Mahadevappa asserted that he would strive for comprehensive development as long as he holds power.

“Ashokapuram is a matter of pride. The locality, apart from being a cover for surrounding villages, also acts as a protective shield of the Constitution. The country cannot survive without the Constitution and those trying to defame it will be wiped out”, he noted.

Observing that political power is like having the key to the doors of problems and challenges, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the key, however, should be in the hands of right people. If not, then there would be no concerns for the exploited and weaker sections. Wrong people in power would not provide any benefits for the downtrodden and also will be disrespectful to Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution, he argued.

Pointing out that the office-bearers of Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan have sought Rs. 70 lakh financial assistance for renovation of Bhavan, the Minister assured that Rs.1 crore fund will be given. Also, the tender for completion of Ambedkar Bhavan construction works near Lokayukta Office is finalised, for which Rs. 20 crore will be released, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that DPR of this area has been prepared and submitted to the Government. Works on UGD and other civic amenities have remained pending, which would be completed soon. He promised Rs. 20 lakh funds for the renovation of the Bhavan.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar too spoke.

Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan President M. Doddasiddaiah, Adikarnataka Mahasamsthe President P. Siddaraju, Doddagaradi President R.C. Mahesh, Chikkagaradi President B. Nagaraj, former Corporators Prabhumurthy, Pallavi Begum, Bhuvaneshwari, leaders Ravi and Krishna and others were present.