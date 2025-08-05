Minister Dr. Mahadevappa’s KRS Dam remarks: Calculated plan to rename KRS Dam after Tipu, says BJP

August 5, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has accused the Congress-led State Government of conspiring to rename the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam after Tipu Sultan, following a fresh controversy sparked by Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s claim that Tipu had laid the dam’s foundation stone.

Dr. Mahadevappa, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, remarked on Aug. 2, asserting that “no one dared to say this earlier.” His statement has drawn sharp reactions from BJP leaders, who termed it historically inaccurate and politically motivated.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said in Mandya, “Whenever one mentions ‘Kannambadi Katte,’ the name that comes to mind is Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. That’s why the Dam was named ‘Krishna Raja Sagara’ in his honour. But observing the Congress Government’s moves, it appears there is a calculated plan to rename the reservoir after Tipu Sultan.”

Members of the Kannadaambe Rakshana Vedike yesterday staged a protest at Gandhi Square condemning District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa’s statement that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation for the KRS Dam. The Vedike members, led by its President B.B. Rajshekhar, accused the Minister of distorting history in an attempt to glorify Tipu Sultan.

Absurd claims

Ashoka said, the Dam’s construction began in 1911 — 112 years after Tipu died in 1799 — and was completed only because Nalwadi pledged royal jewellery to fund it. “Minister Mahadevappa, what connection could there possibly be between a project launched a century after Tipu’s death and the fanatic himself? Your claim is absurd,” he said.

Recalling the royal family’s sacrifice, Ashoka detailed how Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the Queen Mother took sacks of jewels to Mumbai, sold them and funded the Dam’s construction when British funding fell short. He accused Congress leaders of a pattern of insults, citing Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra’s recent remark comparing his father to Nalwadi. “Dragging the Mysore royal family into petty politics will backfire. The people of this land will not tolerate this, and the BJP will not remain silent. Let this be a warning,” Ashoka said.

Insult to Mysuru’s history

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra echoed the criticism, calling Mahadevappa’s statement an insult to Mysuru’s history. “The Kannambadi Dam was the product of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s vision and Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s engineering genius. Every step — from the 1908 plan to the 1932 completion — is well-documented,” he said, recounting how Vani Vilasa Sannidhana and Krishnavilasa Sannidhana sacrificed royal jewels to ensure its completion.

Vijayendra added, “Mahatma Gandhi himself called Nalwadi a ‘Rajarshi’ for such monumental public service. If there is evidence that Tipu Sultan contributed to this project, release it. We are prepared to share every documented record of its construction. Don’t distort history to glorify Tipu Sultan for political gains.”

He accused Congress of using Tipu’s legacy to consolidate vote banks and warned against insulting the Mysore royal family’s contributions.