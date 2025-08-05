‘Go ahead, say Tipu started Dasara too’

August 5, 2025

Former MP Prathap Simha slams Dr. Mahadevapppa, questions why such hatred towards Nalwadi

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has hit back at District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa, remarking, “Go ahead and claim that even Dasara was started by Tipu Sultan — people of Mysuru will be truly enlightened!”

Responding to Dr. Mahadevapppa’s recent statement that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for the KRS Dam, Simha highlighted a recurring trend. “Last week, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was greater than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. This week, Dr. Mahadevapppa says Tipu laid the foundation for the Kannambadi Katte, which Nalwadi built by pledging his family’s jewellery.”

Taking a sarcastic swipe, Simha said, “While the junior doctor seems intent on rewriting history, the senior doctor appears determined to distort it.”

“Why the hatred toward Nalwadi?” Simha questioned. He criticised the remarks, calling them historically inaccurate and politically motivated.

“Tipu Sultan died in 1799. Sir M. Visvesvaraya wasn’t even born during Tipu’s time. Without a people-centric king like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and a world-renowned engineer like Visvesvaraya, the Kannambadi Katte (KRS Dam) would never have been possible,” Simha asserted.

Nalwadi’s progressive contributions

He pointed out that the dam’s construction began in 1911 — over a century after Tipu’s death — and asked, “What exactly were others doing during that hundred-year gap?”

Simha went on to defend Nalwadi’s progressive contributions: “Long before Dr. B.R. Ambedkar drafted the Constitution, Nalwadi had already introduced reservations for the Dalit community, setting a national example. Why such resentment toward a visionary like him?”

He accused certain leaders of twisting history out of political spite. “Why this animosity toward such a great figure? Siddaramaiah keeps saying he’ll bring in laws against spreading false information — then please do so quickly.”

Simha demanded immediate legal action against those he accused of spreading misinformation. “File the first case against Dr. Mahadevapppa, Dr. Yathindra, Santosh Lad and Priyank Kharge. Only then will these attempts to rewrite history and mislead the public come to an end.”

“When your son and Cabinet Ministers make statements undermining the Maharajas and their legacy, it’s clear that this hatred runs deep. You’re turning it into a political tool. But the people of Mysuru will not tolerate this,” the former MP added.