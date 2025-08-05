Nine Dasara elephants housed at Aranya Bhavan

August 5, 2025

Prashantha, Mahendra and Dhananjaya to undergo training as backup Howdah carriers

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants, led by the iconic Golden Howdah carrier and commander Captain Abhimanyu, reached Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram last evening.

Their arrival followed the traditional launch of the Gajapayana — the ceremonial journey from Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve — which began yesterday afternoon.

The nine elephants — Abhimanyu, Bhima, Kanjan, Dhananjaya, Prashantha, Mahendra, Ekalavya, Kaveri and Lakshmi — were transported in trucks, escorted by Police and Forest Department personnel.

Enthusiastic crowds lined the route, cheering and capturing the grand procession on their mobile phones as the trucks passed through Hunsur Road and Krishnaraja Boulevard.

At Aranya Bhavan, the elephants, accompanied by their mahouts and kavadis, were welcomed by a large gathering, including excited children eager to glimpse their favourite Dasara jumbos.

Once unloaded, the elephants were led to their designated resting areas to relax after the journey. Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda and other Forest officials were present to receive them.

Second batch to arrive next month

This year, 14 elephants will take part in the Dasara festivities.

With the first nine already in the city, the second batch — including three debutants — will arrive next month.

The upcoming arrivals include Gopi (42) and Sugreeva (43) from Dubare Elephant Camp; debutants Hemavathi (11) from Dubare; Srikanta (56) from Mathigodu and Roopa (44) from Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp.

Among them, Hemavathi will be the youngest elephant while 59-year-old Captain Abhimanyu remains the senior most.

Training for Golden Howdah duty

Captain Abhimanyu will once again carry the Golden Howdah during the grand Jumboo Savari procession this year. In addition, elephants Prashantha, Mahendra and Dhananjaya will undergo training as backup carriers.

“There is no doubt about Abhimanyu leading the procession, but every year, three to four elephants are readied as alternatives,” DCF Prabhugowda told reporters at Aranya Bhavan.

He added that all participating elephants are healthy, have undergone routine medical check-ups and will be placed on a special Dasara diet. Later, their weights will also be recorded.

Elephants to enter Mysore Palace on Aug. 10

The first batch of nine elephants currently housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, will be welcomed to Mysore Palace on Aug. 10 between 6.40 pm and 7.20 pm in the auspicious Makara Godhuli Lagna. As it is a Sunday, the elephants will be welcomed through a grand illumination of the Mysore Palace. This traditional event will be organised by the Mysore Palace Board.

— T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board