Online sale of Yuva Dasara tickets from tomorrow

September 16, 2025

Priced at Rs. 5,000 & Rs. 2,500; one entry per ticket

Mysore/Mysuru: The tickets for Yuva Dasara, to be held from Sept. 23 to 27, will be made available online from tomorrow (Sept. 17).

Tickets will also be sold offline at the event venue near Uttanahalli on the city outskirts on the day of the programme.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told Star of Mysore this morning that tickets will be available from tomorrow on bookmyshow.com

Tickets will be sold in two different slabs — Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,500, with only one entry per ticket for the day.

Last year, tickets were sold in three slabs — Rs. 8,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,500.

Meanwhile, Dasara Gold Card holders cannot avail free entry for Yuva Dasara.