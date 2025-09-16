Mysuru set for first-ever tree census, MoU signed

September 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the successful implementation of the Tree Census in Mangaluru under the leadership of Dr. Smitha Hegde from the Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday to launch a similar initiative in Mysuru.

The MoU was formalised between Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and heads of several local organisations, marking the beginning of the first-of-its-kind Mysuru Tree Census Project.

The project is spearheaded by Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) and MGP as lead participants, with JSS College of Pharmacy and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) as supporting partners.

Representatives who signed the MoU included Dr. Smitha Hegde (CFAL), Bhamy V. Shenoy (MGP), Dr. Pramod (JSS College of Pharmacy) and Jai Ganesh (VVCE).

Seen are (from left) S. Shobana, MGP Working President; Dr. Pramod of JSS Pharmacy College; Dr. Smitha Hegde of Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER); K. Paramesh, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF); Dr. Jai Ganesh of VVCE; Bhamy V. Shenoy of MGP; Vijay Moras, Managing Director of CFAL and Sanjay Dattatri, MGP Convener during the exchange of MoU on Mysuru Tree Census Project in city on Sunday.

Project details

The tree census will officially commence on Oct. 10, with over 200 volunteers already registered and more expected to join. The entire data collection process is expected to be completed within six months, followed by another six months to finalise the comprehensive report.

The census aims to conduct a comprehensive survey of trees across Mysuru city and surrounding areas, create a standardised, publicly accessible database of tree inventory data under open licensing, and provide scientific analysis of urban tree cover to aid urban planners and civic authorities.

It will also identify illegal tree felling and ensure accountability, and establish a replicable model for environmental data collection in other cities.

Data acquisition will include tree species identification, dimensional measurements (height, girth, canopy spread), health assessment and photographic documentation, along with monitoring threats like concretisation and choking tree guards.

The final report will provide a clear picture of Mysuru’s urban tree cover and guide authorities in sustainable city development planning.

DCF assures support

K. Paramesh, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), participated in the meeting and assured full departmental support for the project. Highlighting the urgent need for such initiatives, he revealed that his office receives requests to fell at least five trees a day and over 50 requests for pruning.

He also expressed concern about the unscientific methods of pruning, adding that retired Mysore University Professor and Tree Doctor Dr. Shankar Bhat would train individuals on scientific pruning techniques.

The DCF also announced plans to form a Tree Warden Authority within a month, pending approval from senior officials.

Vijay Moras, Managing Director of CFAL, travelled from Mangaluru with his team to extend full support while Dr. Smitha assured guidance throughout the project.

About 80 NSS volunteers from VVCE and 20 from JSS Pharmacy College have pledged their participation. Citizens interested in volunteering can contact Sanjay Dattatri, MGP Convener, on Mob: 97910-39363.